Preschoolers At Buckingham Elementary Realize The Benefits Of Yoga

by
Preschoolers At Buckingham Elementary Realize The Benefits Of Yoga

A group of three-to-five-year-olds in the preschool-3 class at Buckingham Elementary School (BES) are realizing the benefits of yoga, thanks to a small grant from Atlantic General Hospital.  Above, instructor Kerry Brennan is pictured with the students.