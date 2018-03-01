Ocean City Surf Club Funds “Bully No More” Assembly At OC Elementary

The Ocean City Surf Club funded the “Bully No More” assembly at Ocean City Elementary School. The assembly teaches students important things to do if they are the target of a bully, if they witness bullying or even if they are doing the bullying. This message reinforced the OCES Stand Up, Speak Up program which teaches students strategies for dealing with bullying and the Ocean City Surf Club motto of “Give Respect, Get Respect.” Pictured are students from Sarah Tilghman’s second grade class with school counselor Linda McGean and Tommy Vach of the Ocean City Surf Club. Submitted Photos