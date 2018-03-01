The Ocean City Power Squadron recently held the election of new bridge officers for the year 2018-2019. The election was held on “Founders Day” celebrating the anniversary of the United States Power Squadron, founded in 1914 and Ocean City Power Squadron founded in 1981. Bridge officers elected for the coming year are Commander Anthony D. Smith, Executive Officer Joseph A. Salafia, Administrative Officer Linda M. Hess, Secretary Bonita M. Curro, Treasure Neal M. Lookner and Education Officer Morton N. Brown. Pictured, from left, are past commanders Frederick F. Stiehl, Wallace J. Stevenson, William E. Killinger, Peter M. Fox, Antonino G. Curro, John W. Tellman, Morton N. Brown, D/C C.M. Kohlenberg, John Hess and Stuart C. Glassman