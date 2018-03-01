Berlin Intermediate School Students Attend Pocomoke High School’s “Beauty And The Beast” Play

by
Berlin Intermediate School Students Attend Pocomoke High School’s “Beauty And The Beast” Play

Fifth grade students from Berlin Intermediate School were in attendance for Pocomoke High School’s play “Beauty and the Beast.” Pictured are Mason Glover, Mariabella Morse and Clay McCabe with Tatyana Waters, who starred as Belle.