The Buckingham Bear mascot is pictured celebrating with students at Monday morning’s event. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Education officials and community leaders celebrated Buckingham Elementary School Monday following its designation as a National Title I Distinguished School.

Representatives from the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), as well as school system officials and community leaders, congratulated students and staff during a special assembly.

“This is a huge accomplishment because you’ve worked extremely hard,” said MSDE’s Marcia Sprankle.

Buckingham Elementary was named a National Title I Distinguished School in December. The National Title I Distinguished School Program, which was created in 1996, recognizes the efforts of Title I schools—those receiving funding assistance because they serve high percentages of children from low income families—that have made significant improvements for their students. Schools are honored for either exceptional student performance for two consecutive years, closing the achievement gap or excellence in serving a special population of students. At Buckingham, it was the two years of growth on PARCC (Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Career) scores that earned the school the national recognition.

“You are winning this award because of your hard work,” Chief Academic Officer John Quinn told students.

Quinn also praised the school’s teachers and credited their innovative practices with increasing student achievement. He said they’d piloted new curriculums, embraced new writing programs, used new software and offered “vibrant” after school programs to help students.

Berlin Mayor Gee Williams praised students and staff for their efforts and said the school community’s willingness to work together was similar to the attitude adopted by the town and its residents.

“We’re all family…We are an extended family of people who care about each other,” he said.

Williams pointed out that Buckingham was located in Berlin, the town that was named America’s Coolest Small Town by Budget Travel in 2014.

“On behalf of the mayor and council, and with the powers vested in me as mayor, I now pronounce you the coolest kids in America’s Coolest Small Town,” Williams said.

MSDE’s Michele Hampton said she’d visited the school previously and had been impressed when she reviewed its data.

“Student performance has been exceptional for the past two years,” she said. “That’s why they are getting this most prestigious award. Buckingham Elementary School is using federal Title I funds wisely and effectively.”

Monday’s assembly culminated with Buckingham’s chorus students singing “Hero” by Mariah Carey. Principal Karen Marx said she thought it was an appropriate reminder for members of the school community.

“It makes me think about what we do as educators, what we do as students to be ready to learn each and every day — the perseverance, the grit, the hard work and how a hero can be found in every person in this room,” she said.