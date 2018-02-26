Photo by Charlene Sharpe

OCEAN CITY – A local business is rallying to raise money for the family of an area musician whose home was damaged in a fire late last year.

On March 10, the community is invited to a fundraiser at Fager’s Island to benefit Berlin locals Hank and Julie Koenig and their family.

In December, the family’s historic South Main Street home in Berlin – known locally as the Harvey P. Pruitt House, built in 1914 – suffered significant damage in a fire. Many of the family’s belongings, as well as two cats, were lost in the blaze.

Greg Cotter, entertainment manager at Fager’s Island, said the Koenig family is deserving of the community’s support. In addition to being an integral part of the music community, he noted the family invited friends and neighbors into their home – registered as a state historic site – each Christmas.

“Hank and his wife have always been there for the community over the years …,” he said. “They take a lot of pride in that house, and I know it was a real emotional loss for them when the fire occurred. I don’t think insurance alone will cover what they lost.”

To that end, Fager’s Island is partnering will several area musicians and businesses to put on a fundraiser that includes live music, food and drinks, a silent auction, a raffle and more.

Cotter said he, like many in the community, know Hank Koenig from the local band Tranzfusion. The group often plays at several venues throughout the resort and West Ocean City, including BJ’s on the Water, Coins, M.R. Ducks, Trader Lee’s and more. Koenig’s son also works for Fager’s.

Cotter said the fundraiser to benefit the Koenig family will help to bring the home to its former state.

“It was kind of a no-brainer for us,” he said. “We thought we would help them out a little bit. We want it to be a fun event that brings together the local music community for a cause.”

Cotter said individuals can purchase tickets at the door the day of the event, or online at fagers.com, for $40. He said the cost of the ticket will include a selection of draft beers, wines, food and entertainment.

The fundraiser will feature performances by Tranzfusion, Opposite Directions, Kevin Poole, DJ BK, DJ Wax, and other local musicians.

“The music community is a tight-knit community in Ocean City and Berlin,” Cotter said. “We would like to give back to them for their years of entertaining people.”

Cotter added the fundraiser will include raffles and a silent auction, which will feature gift certificates and items from other area businesses. He said anyone wishing to donate items can do so prior to the event.

“It could be a music instrument or anything, whatever you feel like donating,” he said. “They’ve given back to the community quite a bit. It’s something we can do to show our appreciation.”

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, March 10, from 2-6 p.m. on the enclosed, heated deck at Fager’s Island.

For more information, or to donate, contact greg@fagers.com.

“All proceeds will go to help the family rebuild their home …,” he said. “The big cost is going to be the restoration.”