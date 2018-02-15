Worcester Youth And Family Counseling Services Beneficiary Of Money Raised From Hal Glick Award Ceremony

Insurance Management Group President Reese Cropper III, recipient of the Hal Glick Distinguished Service Award, selected Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) as a beneficiary of the money raised from the award ceremony. WYFCS is grateful and honored to have been chosen for this prestigious award. Pictured, from left, at the check presentation were Jeff Thaler, chairman of the Hal Glick Nominating Committee; Brigitte Southworth, WYFCS CASA Director; Steve Taylor, WYFCS Executive Director; and Cropper. Submitted Photos