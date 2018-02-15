Clients At Berlin Senior Center Create Valentines For Veterans

Clients at the Berlin Senior Center spent a morning recently creating Valentines for Veterans. Notes were added to the cards to thank veterans for their service and each was signed to personalize the cards. The Valentines will be sent to Veterans hospitals and other locations by Linda Dearing, owner of Copy Central. Pictured are Mary Deshol, Jackie Savage and Cathy Willey, regular participants at the Senior Center.