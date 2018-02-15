Kendall Furniture Presents Check To OC Lions Club To Support Wounded Troops Fund

Joe Kendall, owner of Kendall Furniture in Ocean City, Fenwick Island and Selbyville, presented a check to the Ocean City Lions Club for $1,000. These funds support the Lions’ Wounded Troops Fund and the Lions Annual “Wounded Troops” Golf Tournament, which takes place every October at the Ocean City Golf Club. Because of people like Kendall, the OC Lions have raised over $339,000 for this special project. Kendall, right, is pictured above with Lion Ben Dawson.