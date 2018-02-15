Izzett And Williams Named SD High School Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School sophomore Gabrielle Izzett (indoor track) and Kevin Williams (swimming) were named the January Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month. Izzett competed in four events in the Bayside championships, finishing in the top 10 in each. Williams went undefeated in the month of January in the 100-meter breaststroke. Izzett and Williams are pictured with Assistant Principal Ryan Cowder and Premier Driving School representative Geri Riden.