The Eastern Shore Reading Council (ESRC) announced that 12 Worcester Prep students were named finalists in the 2018 Young Authors’ Contest for short story or poetry. These finalists finished in the top three in their respective category and grade level 2-12. All finalists, along with their families, teachers and school administrators, are invited to attend the Young Authors’ Awards Reception at Salisbury University on April 19. Left, middle school and upper school finalists included Morgan Schoch, seventh grade short story; Myra Cropper, eighth grade short story; Kat McCormick and Hannah Perdue, ninth grade poetry; Quinn McColgan, 10th grade short story; and Devin Wallace, 10th grade poetry. Not pictured was Camryn Sofronski, 12th grade poetry. Right, lower school finalists were, from left, Ben Rafinski, second grade poetry; Scarlett Shimko and Rani Yonker, second grade short story; Ayla Yonker, fourth grade short story; and Emaan Ehtasham, fifth grade short story. Submitted Photos