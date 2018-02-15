Medical Officers Announced

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center has announced the election of Drs. Simona Eng, Mark Edney and Anthony Adrignolo as officers of the Medical Staff at PRMC. They will each serve a two-year term.

Eng will serve as president. She is a hospitalist at PRMC who joined the PRMC healthcare team in 2001. She is a graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is board-certified in internal medicine.

Serving as vice president will be Edney, a urologist with Peninsula Urology Associates who joined the Medical Center team in 2004. He is a graduate of the Dartmouth Medical School and is board-certified in urology.

Adrignolo will serve as treasurer/secretary. He is an orthopaedic surgeon with Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates who joined PRMC in 2000. He is a graduate of Yale University’s Medical School who is board-certified in orthopaedic surgery.

x

Law Office Opens In WOC

WEST OCEAN CITY — Marianna Batie, an Eastern Shore native with 15 years of experience practicing law, is opening an office in West Ocean City.

The firm will represent clients in a range of legal matters, including but not limited to wills and trusts, estate administration, business formations, sales and purchases of businesses, Medicaid applications, formation of non-profit organizations and representing taxpayers who are in conflict with the IRS (representation can be for a flat fee or on an hourly basis).

After graduating law school with honors and passing the Bar Exam, Batie was initially trained in Atlanta, Ga. by former IRS lawyers at the law firm of Chamberlain Hrdlicka. She then worked for DLA Piper serving clients domestically and internationally. In 2012 she moved home to the Eastern Shore and joined the Salisbury law firm Hearne & Bailey, P.A. where she ran the firm’s estate planning, trust and estate administration practices and conducted many real estate settlements. She also developed the firm’s elder law and Medicaid practices.

The law office is located in the Decatur Business Center on Route 611.

x

Salisbury Property Sold

SALISBRY — Henry Hanna, senior advisor with SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate, recently sold a convenience store and car wash on the corner of Snow Hill Road and College Avenue in Salisbury.

The 2,800-square-foot, free-standing building is anchored by a Shell gas station and includes a self-serve car wash and a drive-through car wash.

x

Operations Director Named

REHOBOTH BEACH — Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based hospitality group, recently announced the promotion of Shannon Colburn to the position of director of operations.

In her new role, Colburn oversees Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach.

At age 19, Colburn was one of the first employees hired at Bluecoast in Bethany, which is SoDel Concepts’ flagship restaurant. She became the general manager of Bluecoast in Bethany Beach in 2014. Considered an expert in service and front-of-the-house operations, she’s also worked in many of the other SoDel Concepts restaurants.

“Shannon is such a dedicated employee,” Kammerer said. “She takes pride in her work and our company, and that shows. She’s been a tremendous asset since the first day she started. I often joke that SoDel and Shannon have grown up together — they share all the same ideals and the same commitment to excellence.”

x

Firm Wins Awards

SALISBURY — The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Chesapeake Bay Chapter recently presented Becker Morgan Group with the 2017 Merit Award and People’s Choice Award for Crisfield Public Library and a Citation Award for Snow Hill High School.

The new Crisfield Library serves as a community center and information hub for this small waterside community by providing a 21st century facility that offers opportunities to engage with technology and alternative education programs.

The addition and renovations to Snow Hill High School encompassed a complex process which included four phases of construction over a three-year period while the school remained occupied. An intensive planning effort with the School District and High School staff, students, and the citizens of Snow Hill was undertaken to ensure the transformation of the existing 70,000-square-foot facility into a new 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art school met their objectives and reflected the needs and feel of the community.