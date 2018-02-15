Decatur’s Jessica Janney pulls up a jumper in the first half against Saint Michael’s on Tuesday. The Seahawks routed the Saints, 53-19, on senior night. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team ended a four-game skid this week with an impressive 53-19 win over visiting Saint Michael’s at home on senior night.

The Seahawks scored early and often against the visiting Saints and had built a 26-9 lead by the half. At halftime, the Decatur seniors, including Chloe Sass, Lily Belle Baker and Zina Sbih, along with their parents, were honored with balloons and flowers for their contributions to the program during their high school careers.

With the emotional halftime ceremonies dispensed with, it was time to get back to business in the third quarter and the Seahawks picked up right where they left off against the Saints. Sass scored on a follow-up less than a minute into the third to make it 28-9. After a Saints basket, Sbih scored on a little runner in the paint to make it 30-9.

Baker pulled up a long jumper to extend the lead to 32-11 before Sass got a steal and converted the fast-break layup to make it 34-11. Jessica Janney completed the quick-scoring sequence with a three-pointer to extend the lead to 37-11 with just over four minutes left in the third.

Later in the third quarter, Sofia Gordy scored on a jumper in the paint to extend the lead to 41-13. Janney then got a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup to close out the third quarter with a 43-13 lead. In mop up time in the fourth, the Seahawks outscored the Saints, 10-6, and cruised to the 53-19 win.

The win ended a four-game skid for the Decatur girls, who lost to Bennett, 62-29, on the road on Monday in a game made up from a postponement in early January due to a snow storm. With the win, the Seahawks improved their season record to 7-11 with only a home game against Parkside in the regular season finale remaining.