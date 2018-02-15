BERLIN- The Beach Lacrosse Club is holding its annual pre-season fundraiser March 2 at the Cork Bar in Ocean City in an effort to raise money for operating expenses for the coming season.

The event is scheduled for next Friday, March 2, at the Cork Bar on Wicomico Street in Ocean City from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include draft beer, wine and appetizers, along with silent auctions, raffles and other fun events. Proceeds from the event will be used by the club to help cover operating expenses for the coming season including uniforms and equipment.

Meanwhile, the Beach Lacrosse Program is now holding player registration for the upcoming spring season and is also seeking coaches and volunteers. Registration for Beach Lacrosse, a private volunteer organization dedicated to providing area youth with an opportunity to experience the oldest game native to North America in a sportsmanlike manner, is now open for the spring 2012 season.

Beach Lacrosse will field several teams for both boys and girls on different levels including under-9, under-11, under-13 and under-15. For young players born in either 2005 or 2006, Beach Lacrosse is also offering its Scoopers program for both boys and girls. Beach Lacrosse is a member of the Eastern Shore Youth Lacrosse Association and plays teams across the shore from towns including Salisbury, Cambridge, Easton, Kent Island, Denton, Lewes and Camden. All practices and home games are held at the Northern Worcester County Athletic Complex in Berlin.