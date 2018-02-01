BERLIN – The start and stop seasons for Worcester Prep’s varsity basketball teams are getting ready to start up again next week after both had long layoffs.

A combination of winter storm postponements and the regularly-scheduled winter break have kept the Worcester Prep girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball teams largely idle for much of the last month or so, but both are ready to spring back into action next week. The Worcester girls, owners of an impressive 9-3 record including a three-game win streak last played on Jan.19 with a 41-25 win over Salisbury Christian.

Since the beginning of the year, the Worcester girls have played just three games, all of them wins. Games against Delmar and Gunston in early January were postponed because of the major winter storm in January. The Worcester girls jump back into action on Monday with a road game against Delmarva Christian.

The layoff for the Worcester boys has been even more pronounced. Unlike the girls’ team, the Worcester boys did not play in a holiday tournament this season. The Mallards have played just three games since the start of the new year, the last coming with a 69-46 win over Salisbury Christian way back on Jan. 19. The Mallards also play Delmarva Christian on the road on Monday.