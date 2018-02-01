SALISBURY – Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams acquitted themselves well in the Bayside Championships at Parkside last week with solid team scores and several outstanding individual performances.

The Decatur boys finished seventh overall. Kent Island was first, North Caroline was second and Parkside was third.

The Decatur girls finished ninth overall. Kent Island was first, North Caroline was second and Bennett was third.

On the boys’ side, Kevin Beck was third in the 1,600, while George Cheynet was 12th. Kashif Reyes was 11th in the 300, while Gavin Bunting finished 16th and Montrel Moore was 20th. Jack Reimer was seventh in the 3,200, while Liam Foley finished 13th. Chad Fischer was fourth in the 500, while Kyler Stubblebine was 22nd. Hunter Wolf was ninth in the 55-meter hurdles, while Andrew Ball was 11th and Stubblebine was 14th. Matthew White was 14th in the 55-meter dash and Reyes finished 18th.

Kevin Beck won the 800, while Cheynet was seventh and Carter McClendon was 14th. In the pole vault, Omar Omar finished 10th and Ryan Boyle was 13th. Eric Bontempo was seventh in the shot put, while Tyler Cook finished 16th. In the relays, the Decatur boys finished third in the 4×400, third in the 4×800 and 11th in the 4×200.

On the girls’ side, Gabrielle Izzett finished eighth in the 1,600, while Laila Mirza was 19th. Alyssa Romano finished seventh in the 300, while Jabria Lewis finished 16th and Emma Stubblebine finished 26th. Lydia Woodley finished 11th in the 3,200. Kate Carpenter was sixth in the 55-meter hurdles. Lewis was 25th in the 55-meter dash. Izzett finished seventh in the 800, while Dori Krasner was eighth. Romano finished 11th in the high jump and seventh in the pole vault.