SALISBURY — The manhunt for the suspects wanted for robbing an armored truck at gunpoint in Salisbury continues with the reward money growing by the day.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Salisbury Police responded to the State Employee Credit Union (SECU) on Mt. Hermon Road for a reported armed robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed a male armored truck driver was robbed while filling an ATM machine at the facility and the four suspects fled on foot in the direction of Route 50.

Further investigation revealed the driver was approached by four African-American male suspects who were all armed with handguns. The suspects immediately demanded money while binding the driver’s hands. The suspects then stole an undisclosed amount of currency and the driver’s company-issued handgun before fleeing the scene on foot.

A Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived and conducted a track in the area to no avail. The Maryland State Police Aviation Division also assisted in the investigation, but was unable to locate the suspects or collect any additional evidence. Two of the suspects were described similarly with all dark clothing, a dark-colored mask and armed with a handgun. A third suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black and gray pants and armed with a handgun. There was no description provided for the fourth suspect.

As detectives continued the investigation throughout the week, the Salisbury Police Department is urging anyone who happened to be in the area of the SECU on Mt. Hermon Road and Route 50 between 7 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. on Monday to contact the department at 410-548-3165, or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

Throughout the week as the investigation continued and the trail grew colder, the reward money for information leading to the identification and capture of the suspects continued to grow. Loomis has already offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen currency, and Crime Solvers had tacked on an additional $2,000.

Early in the week, the FBI Baltimore field office joined the investigation in addition to special agents from the FBI’s Salisbury office. According to a release issued on Thursday, the FBI is committed to provide any federal resources to the Salisbury police department needed to solve the armed robbery. Also on Thursday, the FBI Field Office in Baltimore announced it was adding $10,000 to the growing reward money, bringing the total to $32,000. In addition to the Crime Solvers phone number, anyone with information is also urged to contact the FBI at 410-265-8080.