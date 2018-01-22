File Photo

ASSATEAGUE — Local residents and visitors can still enjoy the natural beauty and winter solitude at Assateague Island National Seashore during the current federal government shutdown, but there are little or no services available on the barrier island.

The National Park Service (NPS) on Monday reported that during the shutdown of the federal government due to the lapse of appropriations, national parks including Assateague will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures. Park roads, boardwalks, trails, beach access and the Over-Sand Vehicle Route (OSV) at AINS will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services are limited.

There will be no NPS-provided visitor services at Assateague Island National Seashore including public information, restrooms, trash collection, or facilities and roads maintenance. Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS websites and social media platforms are not being monitored or updated, so the information on the sites may not be accurate and up to date.

The NPS will not be providing services for NPS-operated campgrounds including maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms, check-in or check-out services or reservations. However, visitors in NPS-operated campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require such action. While it is January and the slowest time of the year, visitors holding campground reservations should be aware that there is no guarantee their reserved campsite will be ready and available should they arrive during the government shutdown.