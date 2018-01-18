BERLIN – A fundraiser to benefit the Jesse Klump Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program is expected to raise more than $5,000 for outreach and educational programs on the Eastern Shore.

On Feb. 1, Sello’s Italian Oven and Bar will host an evening of music, dancing and fundraising to benefit the Jesse Klump Memorial Fund’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program.

Ron Pilling, secretary and treasurer with the Jesse Klump Memorial Fund, said money raised from the event will support the organization’s outreach programs, particularly those in the local school system.

“We see the demand for our outreach and education services increasing dramatically, especially in the school system …,” he said. “In 2018 the bulk of our program budget will be spent on outreach to people.”

Pilling attributes the success of current outreach programs to the Lower Eastern Shore Suicide Prevention Coalition, a group of health providers and local stakeholders – including the Jesse Klump Memorial Fund – with a common goal of reducing and preventing suicide in the Lower Shore.

Pilling stressed the importance of fundraisers to continue suicide prevention and outreach programs.

“We want people to enjoy the food and enjoy the music,” he said. “A little bit of enjoyment and dancing is always welcome.”

Pilling credits Sello’s owner Karen Tomasello and Robin Tomaselli, proprietor of Baked Dessert Cafe, for taking the initiative to create and host the fundraiser. He said the community’s willingness to support the organization highlights the need.

“This wasn’t the first thing to fall into our laps, so to speak,” he said. “There is much greater recognition of the work we do. I would like to say it’s a reflection of how we do our work, but it’s more a reflection on the challenges of mental illness. It touches everyone in one way or another.”

The night’s festivities will begin at 6 p.m. at Sello’s. Tickets includes light fare from Sello’s, a dessert bar from Baked Dessert Cafe, a wine tasting bar, a cash bar, disco prizes and a $5 handling fee.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $75 at Sello’s or Baked Dessert Cafe. Only 75 tickets will be sold. Tickets are also on sale at http://sellosoc.com/product/lets-groove-tonight-tickets.

For more information, contact Sello’s at 410-390-3543.