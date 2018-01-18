Jan. 19 And Jan. 26: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

3 p.m.-until. American Legion 123 SAL, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. (next to Rite Aid), Berlin. Public welcome.

Jan. 19: Fish Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Platters: $10 each and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, dessert and for those who eat in includes beverage.

Jan. 20: Soul Food Dinner

11 a.m.-til. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Choice of three entrees: Chittterlings, $12; pig feet, $12; chicken and dumplings, $9. Each entree comes with two sides. Sponsored by the St. Paul United Methodist Church Women’s Day Committee. 410-251-7584 or 443-614-1554.

Jan. 20: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Cost: Adults, $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Feb. 2-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

Feb. 3: Fresh Sausage Sale

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Place pre-orders: 443-735-7473 or e-mail wandagray294@yahoo.com. Five-pound packages: $20. Mild or hot sage sausage. Pick-up: 8 a.m.-noon.

Feb. 3: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Feb. 8: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker: Representative from Shepherd’s Crook. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Feb. 9: Wounded Warrior Benefit Dinner

5-8 p.m. American Legion Post 166, 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Dinner and entertainment. Tickets: $15. Open to the public. Chicken cordon bleu, salad, baked potato, vegetable and dessert. 410-289-3166.

Feb. 10: Annual Kiwanis Winter Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Pancakes, sausages and eggs, coffee and tea. Tickets: $6/adults; $3/children under 12; free under 5. See any Kiwanis member or call 410-208-6719. Tickets also available at the door. Proceeds benefit youth of the community.

Feb. 12: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members always welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Feb. 13: Pancake And Sausage Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Youth fundraiser. Cost: $7/adults; $5/ages 6-12; 5 and under/free. Eat in or carry out. 443-235-6761.

March 8: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Assateague National Park. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 12: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Operation We Care. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 10: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be Scott Fowler on the topic of autism. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.