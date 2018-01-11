Jan. 12: Star Charities Annual Beef & Beer

5-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. All Volunteers In Action presenting this event to benefit wounded soldiers. Music and live auction by DJ Rupe, emcee is Irv Brumbley, food catered by Monty Jones, entertainment including comedy skit by Paul Mazzei. $30 per person. For tickets: 410-596-5498, 443-896-4914 or 410-641-7667. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Jan. 13: Indoor Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Admission: $2/person; children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult. Table and booth rentals available at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Box Office, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; online at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org (an online fee may apply); or by phone at 410-548-4911. Table rentals: $15; booth: $40 for a 10-foot space including three tables. Seller setup begins at 4 a.m. 410-548-4900, Ext. 108, or a-swiger@wicomicocounty.org.

Jan. 13: Ocean Pines Anglers Club

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Branch library. Speaker: Captain Dan Harrison, owner of Salty Fly Guide Service in Crisfield. Featured on Andrew Tawes Maryland Outdoors, Fly Fishing Magazine, Outdoors and Salty Water Fly Fishing, the former Smith Islander and chief deputy sheriff of Somerset County will entertain with stories and tips of fly fishing the shallow waters of Tangier Sound, the Chesapeake Bay and the islands in them. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

Jan. 13: Ladies Of The ’80s Drag Queen Comedy Show

7-11 p.m. 28th Street Pit and Pub. Benefit of Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation. Dress in your best 1980s outfit for a chance to win a prize. Auctions, raffles, 50/50s, complimentary light fare, discounted food menu and happy hour prices. Tickets: $25. 443-944-4763, 410-390-3937 or 410-289-2020. Credit card payments accepted.

Jan. 15: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

Coffee: 9:30 a.m.; meeting: 10 a.m.-noon. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room, 235 Ocean Parkway. Speaker: Liyana Kadushin who helps those with memory issues and their caregivers to connect. 410-973-1021.

Jan. 18: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

Refreshments: 9:45 a.m.; business meeting: 10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Guests are welcome. 410-208-3032.

Jan. 19 And Jan. 26: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

3 p.m.-until. American Legion 123 SAL, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. (next to Rite Aide), Berlin. Public welcome.

Jan. 19: Fish Dinner

4:30-6:30 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Platters: $10 each and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, dessert and for those who eat in includes beverage.

Jan. 20: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Cost: Adults, $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Feb. 3: Fresh Sausage Sale

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Place pre-orders: 443-735-7473 or e-mail wandagray294@yahoo.com. Five-pound packages: $20. Mild or hot sage sausage. Pick-up: 8 a.m.-noon.

Feb. 3: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Feb. 8: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker: Representative from Shepherd’s Crook. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Feb. 9: Wounded Warrior Benefit Dinner

5-8 p.m. American Legion Post 166, 2308 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City. Dinner and entertainment. Tickets: $15. Open to the public. Chicken cordon bleu, salad, baked potato, vegetable and dessert. 410-289-3166.

Feb. 10: Annual Kiwanis Winter Pancake Breakfast

8-11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Pancakes, sausages and eggs, coffee and tea. Tickets: $6/adults; $3/children under 12; free under 5. See any Kiwanis member or call 410-208-6719. Tickets also available at the door. Proceeds benefit youth of the community.

Feb. 12: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members always welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

March 8: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be from Assateague National Park. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.