Company Promotions

BERLIN – Taylor Bank announced the promotion of Ray Robinson to Senior Vice President and Branch Manager, Security Officer, Kathy Allam to Assistant Vice President, IT and Electronic Services Manager and Lisa Caldwell to Operations Supervisor.

“We are proud to announce the promotions of Ray, Kathy and Lisa,” said Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO. “Each has distinguished themselves as a talented leader within our company, and proven to be an invaluable asset for our customers, stockholders, and our communities. We congratulate each of them on their well-deserved promotions, and thank them for their hard work and dedication to their careers at Taylor Bank.”

Real Estate Market Update

BERLIN — The holidays on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore boasted a slight increase in real estate activity, according to the latest numbers from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR).

December 2017 saw an overall one percent jump in single family home and condominium contracts compared to the same time last year in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Individually, single family home contracts increased by 5.3 percent in Wicomico County, decreased by 21.6 percent in Worcester County, and remained the same in Somerset County. Condominium contracts increased by 20 percent in Worcester and by 100 percent in Somerset, but remained the same in Wicomico.

Settlements were up overall by 2.2 in the Tri-County area. Individually, single family home settlements were up by 5.3 percent in Worcester County and were down by 3.9 percent in Wicomico and by 21.1 percent in Somerset. Condominium settlements were up by 8.3 percent in Worcester and by 40 percent in Wicomico, but were down by 100 percent in Somerset.

Inventory saw a small boost in December, with the entire area seeing an overall 5.7 percent increase in listings. Individually, single family listings were up by 14 percent in Worcester, and were down by 7.4 percent in Wicomico and by 59.1 percent in Somerset. Condominium listings were up by 34.3 percent in Worcester and by 100 percent in Somerset, but remained the same in Wicomico.

Days on market was down overall by one percent. Listing prices were up by 2.5 percent and sale prices were up by .4 percent.

New Board Members

SALISBURY — The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has announced three new members to the foundation’s board of directors, which guide the direction of the foundation and oversee operations including investment management and grant making.

“We are fortunate to have such a diverse and talented group of individuals guiding our work,” says Foundation President Erica Joseph. “Their gifts of time and talent to the Foundation allow us to improve the regional community and

create a lasting impact.”

New members to the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Board of Directors include Allen C. Brown, Sr., Ginnie Malone and Jan Perdue.

Brown retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education as an Assistant Superintendent for Student Services.

Malone was a teacher at Salisbury School until she began her current career in real estate in 2001.

Since retiring from her first full 12-year term as a foundation board member, Perdue has continued to serve on committees.

Retiring from the board are Susan Purnell, Charles Goslee and Jim Morris. All three retiring board members have plans to continue service to the foundation through volunteer positions on various Community Foundation committees.

“We simply cannot thank oour retiring board members enough. Their many years of service to the Foundation have been an invaluable contribution to the local community,” states Erica Joseph.