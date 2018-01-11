Special Event Zone Idea Advances With Legislation Planned In Annapolis OCEAN CITY — Legislation creating special enforcement zones to help stem some of the issues associated with the mobilized special events in Ocean City will be introduced in this General Assembly session. After several troubling motorized special events in Ocean City, resort officials began exploring ways to curb some of the illicit activity associated with… Read more »

Ocean City Makes Bus Lane Change Due To Snow Piles OCEAN CITY – Officials in Ocean City this week agreed to modify bus operations along Coastal Highway after snow removal efforts from last week’s Winter Storm Grayson resulted in large snow piles along sidewalks and near bus stops. On Tuesday, the town’s Transportation Committee agreed to move the resort’s bus operation from the bus lane… Read more »

Penguin Swim A Success Even With Freezing Weather BERLIN – Despite the chilling temperatures, officials at Atlantic General Hospital have deemed this year’s 24th Annual Penguin Swim a success. As in years past, hundreds of individuals this week braved the chilly conditions and frigid ocean to take part in Atlantic General Hospital’s (AGH) annual Penguin Swim, a fundraiser to benefit the hospital and… Read more »