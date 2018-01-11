SNOW HILL – Mayor Gee Williams took the time to reflect upon the town’s successes and challenges as Berlin marks its 150th anniversary in 2018.

During Monday’s meeting of the Berlin Town Council, Williams said he wanted to use the first meeting of 2018 to acknowledge the municipality’s 150-year history and express hope for its future.

“It has likely never been more important than now for America’s Coolest Small Town — despite our size — to lead by example as we travel along our journey together in the years ahead,” he said. “As we begin 2018, Berlin’s 150th year as a municipality, let each of us commit to continue doing our best and never stop believing that we all have the responsibility, and the opportunity, to be a better Berlin.”

The mayor’s comments this week followed a remark made by Councilman Dean Burrell at the last council meeting in December. After a discussion regarding a promotional video featuring Berlin, Burrell said a citizen had told him they’d have liked to see “more people of color” in the video.

“Recently, here in Berlin, there have been some observations that the way we present ourselves as a town may influence or negatively impact self-esteem among some of our fellow citizens,” Williams said. “This is understandable as life so often reminds us that perception all too often becomes its own reality.”

Williams said the town had not meant to ignore anyone.

“Personally I strongly believe there has not been, or will be in the future, any intent by the Town of Berlin to ignore or recognize any of our citizens regardless of the diversity that we not only encourage but, for most Berliners today, celebrate,” he said.

Regardless of national political discourse, which Williams said had ignited intolerance, the mayor said it was important to remember that America’s diversity was its strength.

“Our origins as a community are not what we would have wished but our flawed beginnings did not limit the desire and determination of the generations who preceded us for our Berlin to become a better place,” Williams said.

Burrell praised the mayor for what he called sensitive comments.

“These are trying times,” Burrell said. “I agree with the mayor when he says what makes us great is our diversity and being able to work together. That’s a good thing. I’m so proud to be able to live in a town like Berlin.”

Ivory Smith, second vice president of the Worcester County NAACP, said the diversity the mayor referenced was something the organization wanted to see in Berlin.

“I hope from this day forward that the Town of Berlin will show diversity within the Town of Berlin,” he said.

Smith, a longtime area resident, told the council that as he drove through town he noticed the difference between the various parts of Berlin.

“As I drive through … it looks so beautiful, lights and everything everywhere, but when you go on the other side of Berlin it’s just doom and gloom,” he said.

Williams told Smith he could have simply called to share his concerns.

“We’re not a fortress here,” he said. “We don’t build walls. We’re trying to build bridges. In this very information-intense society we live in, I think people have forgotten these phones will still act as phones. Just call us.”

Williams also told Smith that the reason the east side of Berlin didn’t have Victorian streetlamps the downtown area had was because it was a residential neighborhood. He said it had nothing to do with treating east Berlin differently.

“We do not put those arrangements in any residential neighborhood,” he said.

Burrell said he lived on the east side of town and wouldn’t want those lights in his neighborhood.

“We all come from different backgrounds,” he said. “We’ve all had different life experiences, thus our perspectives are individualized. What you think I may not think. You said something about seeing doom and gloom. I don’t see that in my community. What I see is folks taking responsibility for property, I see pride in property, I see pride in neighborhood. I see pride in where we live, where we exist. I think that is a good thing. Some folks may see gloom and doom and I’m not expecting my neighborhood to look like downtown.”

Williams said that if residents of the east side of town did want to see any particular changes in their neighborhood, they were welcome to share their requests with officials.

“If the residents there want something, I encourage you to ask them to contact us, come to a meeting,” he said. “We can talk about anything … I think we’re moving in the right direction, and I think we’re doing it in my opinion at a faster rate than any other community in Worcester County … I do not apologize for how far we’ve come but I also recognize we have a ways to go.”