An Ocean City firefighter is pictured applying water to a vehicle fire Tuesday. Photo by David Coleman

OCEAN CITY — An uptown hotel was evacuated on a chilly Tuesday morning after three cars in the parking lot caught fire.

Around 9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to the front parking lot of the Carousel Hotel at 117th Street for a reported vehicle fire. Ocean City Police Department officers arrived on the scene and located a pick-up truck on fire in a front-loading area of the occupied portion of the hotel. The truck fire had extended to two adjacent parked vehicles in the parking lot.

Out of an abundance of concern for the occupants of the building, OCPD officers directed hotel staff to begin evacuating hotel personnel and visitors from the area of the building near the fire. The Ocean City Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly extinguished all three vehicles.

Ultimately, the hotel was not damaged and no injuries were reported. All three damaged vehicles were towed from the area in coordination with their owners. The vehicle owners were all hotel guests and alternative arrangements were made for their return home from Ocean City. As of mid-week, the cause of the fire was under investigation by the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office.