An Ocean City firefighter is pictured applying water to a vehicle fire Tuesday. Photo by David Coleman

OCEAN CITY — An uptown hotel was evacuated on a chilly Tuesday morning after three cars in the parking lot caught fire.

Around 9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to the front parking lot of the Carousel Hotel at 117th Street for a reported vehicle fire. Ocean City Police Department officers arrived on the scene and located a pick-up truck on fire in a front-loading area of the occupied portion of the hotel. The truck fire had extended to two adjacent parked vehicles in the parking lot.

Out of an abundance of concern for the occupants of the building, OCPD officers directed hotel staff to begin evacuating hotel personnel and visitors from the area of the building near the fire. The Ocean City Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly extinguished all three vehicles.

Ultimately, the hotel was not damaged and no injuries were reported. All three damaged vehicles were towed from the area in coordination with their owners. The vehicle owners were all hotel guests and alternative arrangements were made for their return home from Ocean City. As of mid-week, the cause of the fire was under investigation by the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.