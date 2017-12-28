Manganiello And Haas, SD High School Fall Stock Market Game State Champions

Stephen Decatur High School seniors Justin Manganiello and Andrew Haas earned the title of Fall Stock Market Game state champions. Manganiello and Haas participated in the Economic Education Stock Market Challenge, which allows students to invest a virtual $100,000, while enrolled in business teacher Kurt Marx’s Consumer and Personal Finance course. The money savvy duo earned 19 percent on their virtual $100,000 investments over a ten week period.