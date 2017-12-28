Decatur Swim Teams Rout Pocomoke

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swim teams stayed on a major roll last week, sweeping county rival Pocomoke to finish the first half of the regular season unbeaten.

The Decatur girls swept Pocomoke in all 11 events last week to top the Warriors, 135-20. The Decatur boys took 10 of 11 events from the Pocomoke boys and routed the Warriors, 129-30. The wins came on the heels of the Decatur girls beating Kent Island, 118-51, last week, while the Decatur boys beat Kent Island, 123-22. Both teams are now undefeated at 5-0. The Decatur swim teams will face Kent County on the road in their first meet after the holiday break next Thursday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.