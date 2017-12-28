BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swim teams stayed on a major roll last week, sweeping county rival Pocomoke to finish the first half of the regular season unbeaten.

The Decatur girls swept Pocomoke in all 11 events last week to top the Warriors, 135-20. The Decatur boys took 10 of 11 events from the Pocomoke boys and routed the Warriors, 129-30. The wins came on the heels of the Decatur girls beating Kent Island, 118-51, last week, while the Decatur boys beat Kent Island, 123-22. Both teams are now undefeated at 5-0. The Decatur swim teams will face Kent County on the road in their first meet after the holiday break next Thursday.