OCEAN CITY — With forecast temperatures dipping into the teens for much of the next week, the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is hoping a little education and prevention will help stem the rash of broken pipe calls that typically follow. The OCFD this week issued a few helpful reminders on how to avoid frozen… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City is offering a handful of free events to help ring out 2017 and ring in 2018 with family-friendly offerings on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Winterfest of Lights turned 25 this year and the town marked the anniversary with new and improved light displays, an… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Maryland lost an icon this week when Shirley Elizabeth Phillips, matriarch of the eponymous family seafood company, passed away on Christmas day at the age of 95. Shirley Phillips and her late husband Brice, who passed away in 2011, were Ocean City’s first family in many respects, and while they traveled and… Read more »
BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital’s 24th Annual Penguin Swim will take place in the cold waters off of 91st Street next week. On Jan. 1 of each year, hundreds of individuals brave the chilly conditions and frigid ocean to take part in Atlantic General Hospital’s (AGH) annual Penguin Swim. Last year, the event attracted 879… Read more »