Ocean City Museum Society Hosts Holiday Appreciation Reception

Members of the Ocean City U.S. Coast Guard Station attend the Ocean City Museum Society Holiday Appreciation reception at the Dunes Manor. Each year the society recognizes folks who volunteer at the museum or assist the museum in other ways. Pictured are Ra’shaun Combs, Ken Sheltry, Jeff Beauvais, Brandon Chadwell and Hayden Gochnauer.