Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services

Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. 9 a.m.: Blended worship service and Bell Choir performance; 7 p.m.: Bell Choir performance; 11 p.m.: Candlelight Service. 410-641-1137, www.stevensonchurch.org.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve At Historic St. Martin’s Church

5 p.m. Old-fashioned lessons and carols. 11413 Old Worcester Hwy., Showell. Complimentary parking. 410-430-2142 or www.historicstmartinschurch.org.

Dec. 28: Star Wars Party

1-3 p.m. Ocean City Branch library. Celebrate all things Star Wars. Costumes encouraged.

Dec. 29: Noon Year’s Eve Party

11:30 a.m. Ocean City Branch library. Special celebration of the new year. Count down to noon, make crafts and enjoy some snacks.

Jan. 6: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Jan. 7: Delmarva Bridal Showcase

Noon-4 p.m. Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Salisbury. Vendors on site featuring dresses, venues, cakes, honeymoons and more. Entertainment and a chance to win prizes. Brides-to-be who are getting married within 18 months of the event can register for free by Dec. 24 at noon. Early bird tickets: $8, available until Jan. 6 at noon. Tickets at the door: $10. www.DelmarvaBridalShowcase.-com.

Jan. 8: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Jan. 12: Star Charities Annual Beef & Beer

5-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. All Volunteers In Action presenting this event to benefit wounded soldiers. Music and live auction by DJ Rupe, emcee is Irv Brumbley, food catered by Monty Jones, entertainment including comedy skit by Paul Mazzei. $30 per person. For tickets: 410-596-5498, 443-896-4914 or 410-641-7667. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Jan. 13: Indoor Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Admission: $2/person; children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult. Table and booth rentals available at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Box Office, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; online at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org (an online fee may apply); or by phone at 410-548-4911. Table rentals are $15; booth is $40 for a 10-foot space including three tables. Seller setup begins at 4 a.m. 410-548-4900, Ext. 108, or aswiger@wicomicocounty.org.