Worcester Youth And Family Counseling Services Provides More Than 100 Children And Families With Holiday Gifts

by

Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services was fortunate to provide holiday gifts to more than 100 children and families in Worcester County before Christmas and Hanukah celebrations. Through a collaborative effort, the organization worked with Toys for Tots, Bless Our Children, Raven’s Roost Ocean City, Worcester Gold, Stevenson United Methodist Church and anonymous family sponsors to ensure children and families in our community have a happy and joyful holiday.