BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team lost to Wicomico, 93-32, in a rare regular season contest against the Bayside South school this week to drop to 3-4 on the season.

After starting the season with two straight wins over Chincoteague and Holly Grove, the Mallards have now lost four of the last five including the 93-32 rout at the hands of Wicomico on Monday. Sandwiched in there was a 68-34 win over Gunston last week. The Worcester boys face Salisbury Christian on the road on Friday followed by a home game against Delmarva Christian on Monday to close out the first half of the season before the holiday break.