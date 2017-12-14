BERLIN – June Moreau’s horses know her schedule. Each and every morning she finds the two mares, Sadie and Chrissy, waiting for her as she heads out to feed them just before 7 a.m. When she didn’t see them Monday morning, she knew right away something was wrong. Nevertheless, her heart sank when she found… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — With the aging parking meter system in place along the streets and certain municipal lots in the downtown area nearing the end of their useful life, resort officials this week approved sweeping changes to a new license plate-based system including the Inlet parking lot. After a marathon presentation on Tuesday, the Mayor… Read more »
BERLIN – A historic South Main Street home suffered significant damage during a fire Tuesday afternoon. Five fire companies responded to 414 S. Main St. shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday as smoke poured from the two story structure. Though the fire was quickly brought under control, the home — known locally as the Harvey P…. Read more »
OCEAN CITY — One month after a plan of action called for eliminating most troublesome motorized special events in Ocean City, a task force, appointed by Mayor Rick Meehan, is set to meet for the first time on Thursday. It was standing room only in mid-November when the Mayor and Council received a presentation to… Read more »