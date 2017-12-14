Ocean Pines Anglers Club Presents 2017 Fishing Tournament Awards

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club presented the awards for the 2017 fishing tournament winners at their December meeting. Tournament Chairman Tim Mullin, left, is pictured with winners Budd Heim, 24 ½-inch flounder and tied for 18 ½ tautog; Ken Thompson, 51-inch tuna; Tom Nelson, 44-inch red drum and 31-inch Black Drum;  Harvey Johnson, 22-inch largemouth bass; John McFalls, 16 ¼-inch fresh water trout.  Not pictured were Greg Donahue, 41 ¾-inch striped bass; Charles Warner, 36 ½-inch bluefish; and Frank Watkins, tied for 18 ½-inch tautog and 20 ½-inch black sea bass.