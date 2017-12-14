Berlin Intermediate School participated in a “Pajama Day” on Dec. 8. Students and staff dressed in warm winter pajamas in turn for a donation of a minimum of $1, a warm pair of pajamas or a children’s book to benefit local non-profit organizations. The students and staff collected 60 pairs of pajamas, 200 children’s books and $425 that will be used to purchase additional pairs of pajamas. Pajamas and books will be distributed to local shelters and community organizations though the local chapter of the Pajama Program. Pictured are Jordan Armour, Dominick Digristine, Gabe Lewandowski, Lucas Magathan, Shayleigh Boyle, Keagan Shump, Kenady Scott and Fin Dudley. Submitted Photos