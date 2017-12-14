The crew on the Nontypical held the lead in the Ocean City Marlin Club’s fifth annual rockfish tournament after day three on Tuesday with these impressive stripers including the whopping 36.8-pounder. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The 5th annual Ocean City Marlin Club Rockfish Tournament is off to a good start with plenty of action just off the coast and numerous keepers brought to the scales on day three this week.

The Marlin Club’s fifth annual rockfish tournament got underway last Saturday and will run through this Sunday, December 17. Boats and teams of anglers are deciding which five of the nine official days to fish. As the name of the tournament implies, rockfish, or striped bass, are the primary species targeted, but there has also been some good bluefish action through the early part of the tournament.

After a rather slow start last Saturday and Sunday on days one and two, the action picked up on day three on Monday. As of mid-week, two boats were essentially dominating the leaderboard although there was plenty of fishing still to come. The Nontypical sat in first place as of Wednesday with a 36.8-pound rockfish. The Hellbent crew was in second place with a 32.3-pounder and third place with a 31.2-pounder. The Nontypical crew was in fourth place with a 20.4-pounder and fifth place with an 18.8-pounder. The Hellbent crew held the sixth spot on the leaderboard as of Wednesday with a 16-pound rockfish.