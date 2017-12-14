Judy Young Continues 20 Year Christmas Tradition At PRMC

by

One of the favorite Christmas traditions dating back 20 years at Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) is the annual visit by Judy Young of Salisbury. She spends the better part of the year creating handmade pillows and activity bags stuffed full of items to keep patients in pediatrics both happy and busy. Above, members of the PRMC Women’s and Children’s divisions are pictured with Young and her son-in-law Todd Jonischek.