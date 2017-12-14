BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team lost a close one to Wicomico on Monday, but the loss did little to tarnish what has been a fast start for the Mallards.

The Worcester girls opened the season with two straight wins before falling to Delmar in the first round of the Delmarva Christian Tip-Off Classic. After that first loss, the Worcester girls reeled off three straight including a win over Indian River in the Tip-Off Classic and a pair of routs over Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rivals Gunston and Salisbury School.

On Monday, however, the Mallards faced a perennial Bayside South power Wicomico on the road and fell to the Indians, 51-36. Despite the loss, the Mallards’ record now stands at 5-2. Next up is a road game against Salisbury Christian on Friday.