SNOW HILL — A Salisbury man, found guilty earlier this year of first-degree assault and other charges after attempting to intentionally run over a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy during a high-speed chase last New Year’s Day, was sentenced this week to 13 years in prison.

Around 3:30 p.m. last Jan. 1, a Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy on uniformed patrol in the area of Routes 50 and 589 observed a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash reported in Ocean City. The same vehicle had reportedly fled from a Maryland State Police trooper at the Princess Anne barrack the day before.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s deputy observed the driver, later identified as Glenn Allen Carmean, 47, commit several traffic violations in the area of Routes 50 and 589. In addition, the deputy observed front-end damage on the vehicle consistent with the reported hit-and-run accident in Ocean City.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of Routes 50 and 346 in Berlin to no avail and a pursuit ensued. According to police reports, Carmean allegedly attempted to ram Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Hayes at speeds over 100 mph during the pursuit. Hayes was able to slam on his brakes to avoid the collision by about six inches.

The chase continued into Wicomico County, and after being pursued for roughly 35 miles, Carmean crashed in the median of Route 50 at Hobbs Road near the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Carmean was pulled from his vehicle unconscious and smelling of alcohol and an open bottle of liquor was recovered from the vehicle.

In September, Carmean was found guilty of first- and second-degree assault as well as fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving while impaired and speeding and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Back in court on Wednesday, Carmean was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Deputy State’s Attorney for Worcester County William McDermott called for a strong sentence during hearing on Wednesday.

“The pursuit of Mr. Carmean by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police was nothing short of heroic,” he said. “They put their lives on the line and Deputy Hayes almost lost his because of inexcusable and reprehensible criminal conduct. These heroes deserve our gratitude and Mr. Carmean deserves prison.”

Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby also praised the efforts of the allied agencies.

“High speed pursuits are always dangerous and rarely end well, but thanks to remarkable training, experience and bravery, the deputies and troopers who brought Mr. Carmean to justice did so safely and likely saved lives,” he said.

Lt. Edward Schreier of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies and their allied partners train specifically for high-speed chases.

“These are the types of situations that law enforcement officers across the country fear the most,” he said. “It reminds us that sometimes in the protection of our communities we don’t make it home. Thankfully, the efforts of the law enforcement officers ensured that not only did they get to go home to their families, but so too did the people on the road that day.”

Schreier praised the work of McDermott and the State’s Attorney’s Office as well as the sentencing judge.

“Judge Davis deserves recognition as well for his understanding of the severity of the defendant’s actions and the need to protect our community from him in the future,” he said. “His sentence should be commended.”