OC Elementary Pre-K Students Celebrate First Thanksgiving

Berlin Christmas Parade Results Berlin’s 47th Annual Christmas parade attracted a crowd of several thousand who lined the parade route along Main Street to near capacity Thursday night. A total of 83 groups participated in the parade which was sponsored by the Town of Berlin and Berlin Main Street, in cooperation with the merchants of Berlin. The parade is… Read more »

Two Grants Totaling $250K To Expand Worcester Mental Health Care Services BERLIN – Two grants totaling $250,000 are expected to expand mental health services in Worcester County. On Wednesday, officials with Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services announced the nonprofit had secured $250,000 in grants to fund two clinicians over the course of two years. Steve Taylor, executive director of Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services,… Read more »

OC Council Agrees To Buy Two Jeeps For Boardwalk Tram OCEAN CITY — Jeeps will once again be pulling the Boardwalk trams next summer as resort officials agreed to purchase the replacement vehicles after getting a look at some of the alternatives. For the better part of a year, resort officials have been exploring a replacement plan for the Boardwalk trams, which are nearing the… Read more »