We Remember Those We Have Lost – December 8, 2017

Carole Collins Jones

BERLIN — Carole Collins Jones, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Grover Collins Jr. and Virginia Ringler Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Jones, and a sister, Joan Collins. She is survived by a son, Thomas Davis IV (Elizabeth); daughter Jenny Sheppard (Robert Baker); brother, Grover Collins (Debbie); grandchildren Chase Humphrey, Chad Humphrey, Thomas Davis V, Hannah Davis, nieces; Courtney Powell (Mark), Ashley Brewington (Tim), Kirby Brewington (Michael); nephew Brad Hauck (Tammy); and leaves behind many special friends, especially friend and caregiver Debbie Wootten.

Carole was born in Bishopville in 1940 and in 1954 moved to Berlin. She graduated in 1958 from Stephen Decatur High School. Carole was a dedicated and loving stay at home mother to her two children, Tommy and Jenny. In 1978, Carole married Maurice Jones. In their 37 years of marriage, they shared their love, time and talents with their four grandchildren, three nieces and many close friends. They both had a passion for youth sports and a love of many family pets over the years. Carole was a devout and active member of Stevenson United Methodist Church and spent many hours throughout the years reaching out to the congregation and others in the community by what she referred to as “Card Ministry” in which she would offer kind words and support to all in good times and bad. She also was a loyal volunteer at the church’s Spirit Kitchen. She worked at the State Department of Assessment & Taxation as an Office Service Clerk for 24 years at which time she retired in 2002.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Stevenson’s United Methodist Spirit Kitchen at 123 N Main Street, Berlin Md. 21811 or to Kenille’s Kupboard Pet Pantry at P.O. Box 598 Ocean City, Md. 21842. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Frances Irene Whittington

SALISBURY — Frances Irene Whittington, 90 of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.

She was born Aug. 5, 1927 in Cambridge and was a daughter of the late Weldon Robert Fisher and Mildred Windsor Fisher.

Frances graduated from Mardela High School. She was employed as an office clerk and head cashier for ACME Markets for 32 years until her retirement in 1976. In 1950, Frances and her husband started the Frances Whittington Trucking Company, where she served as owner/operator. In her younger years, Frances enjoyed traveling, bowling and loved to dance. She was a member of the Union United Methodist Church.

Frances is survived by two sons, John Whittington, Jr. of Salisbury and Lloyd Allen Davis and his wife Connie of Salisbury; one sister, Betty Meadows, of Salisbury; and three nieces, Vicki, Ann, and Karen. The family would like to thank caregiver Jean Adams of Wango.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60-plus years, John Edward “Ed” Whittington, Sr., and one sister, Barbara Layfield.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home with Rev. Howard Travers officiating. Interment will follow at Powellville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances’s honor to the Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

To send online condolence, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.

Frances Elizabeth Wells

BERLIN — Frances Elizabeth Wells, age 69, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Zail and Dorothy Wilson Wells. She is survived by her brothers, Rick Wells and his wife Lois of Bishopville and Ray Wells and his wife Dixie of Berlin. There are six nieces and nephews, Kirk and Kristin Webb, Michael and Brooke Holland, David and Mandi Wells, Scot and Michelle Wells and Chip and Stacy Orem. There are 10 great nieces and nephews, Ellie, Liza, Finley, Tyler, Hunter, Taylor, Kennedy, Jacob, Noah and Trey.

Frances was a lifelong resident of Berlin. Since her accident in 2013, she had resided in Wicomico Nursing Home making many new friends and loving life. Frances was a 1966 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. She had worked as a hairdresser for many years at Nellies Beauty Salon and Z’s Hair Studio both in Berlin. She also worked seasonally for Candy Kitchen Shoppes in Ocean City. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Berlin.

Services were held. A donation in her memory may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church in care of Louis H. Taylor, 12329 Vivian Street, Bishopville, Md. 21813. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Richard Thurman Jarvis

OCEAN CITY — Richard Thurman Jarvis, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at Genesis Healthcare in Salisbury.

Born in Ocean City, he was the son of Thurman Jarvis and Helen Hastings Jarvis. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Baker Jarvis; daughter, Shelly Jarvis Oakley (John) of Pittsville; son, Richard Jarvis Jr. (Whitney) of Berlin; brother, Glen Jarvis (Patti Ann) of Whaleyville; sister, Ann Martin (Harold) of Ocean City; grandchildren Brandon Oakley, Morgan Oakley and Jack Jarvis; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, class of 1963. Shortly after graduating he became a member of the National Guard. He then started work as a carpenter and by age 20 was running construction projects. Richard became a partner at a young age and formed Purnell-Jarvis Inc., a prominent construction company in the Ocean City area that was known for building a majority of the motel and condominium projects in and around the 1980’s. In later years, he started his own company, Jarvis Builders, and he continued on as a well-known general contractor in the area.

Richard was a fierce competitor in all that he did but he would give the shirt off his back if one was in need. He enjoyed spending time with his family, stock car racing, fishing and hunting. He is known for driving the number “680” modified, and in later years raced in the Nascar Sportsman series. He found joy in watching his son and grandson continue in his footsteps.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.

Sandra Kay Morehead

OCEAN CITY — Sandra Kay Morehead, age 68, passed away on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Alice Coleman Wheeler. She is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Morehead, and children Pern A. Lundell, III and his wife Cheryl of Sherwood, Ill., Kurt B. Lundell of Murrieta, Calif., Margaret A. Boley of Delran, N.J., Erin Paige Crowley and her husband David of Columbia and Kelly L. Morehead of Baltimore. There are eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Pern IV, Joshua, Caleb, Samuel, Kaitlyn, Brooke and Braedon. Also surviving are her brothers, Harold Wheeler, Jr. and his wife Anne of Fancy Gap, Va. and Steve Wheeler and his wife Terri of Lakeland, Fla., former daughter-in-law Cathy Lundell of Winchester, Calif. and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Regina D. Carey.

Sandra had worked as a medical transcriptionist for Atlantic General Hospital and Bon Secours. She also worked for the Fractured Prune in Ocean City. She attended Ocean City Baptist Church and enjoyed bible study, baking and singing.

Services were held. A donation in her memory may be made to Ocean City Baptist Church, 12637-B Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Md. 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.