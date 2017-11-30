Pine’eer Craft Club Members Gather In White Horse Park To Decorate The Christmas Tree

Members of the Pine’eer Craft Club gathered in White Horse Park to decorate the Christmas tree in front of their Artisan & Craft Shop. Pictured are Luz Castillo, Lois Schultz, and Carol Quinto. The shop is the little building in front of the Ocean Pines Community Center and is open every Friday night in December from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.