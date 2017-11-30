Seahawks Named To All-Bayside Teams

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team improved its win total by three games from last season to this season and was rewarded with several players being named to All-Bayside Conference teams.

The Bayside Conference announced its All-Conference teams last week and Decatur was well represented. Named to the All-Bayside Conference First Team were Tah’jeem Woodland and Sam Todd.

Four Seahawks were named to the All-Bayside Conference Second Team including Cameron Bradshaw, Justin Manganiello, Zion Shockley and John Ford. Named to the All-Bayside Conference Honorable Mention Team were Bryce Kalthaler, Montrel Moore, Shamar Briddell, Connor Carpenter, Daletez Smith and Ty’Quan Briddell.