Seahawks Named To All-Bayside Teams

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team improved its win total by three games from last season to this season and was rewarded with several players being named to All-Bayside Conference teams.

The Bayside Conference announced its All-Conference teams last week and Decatur was well represented. Named to the All-Bayside Conference First Team were Tah’jeem Woodland and Sam Todd.

Four Seahawks were named to the All-Bayside Conference Second Team including Cameron Bradshaw, Justin Manganiello, Zion Shockley and John Ford. Named to the All-Bayside Conference Honorable Mention Team were Bryce Kalthaler, Montrel Moore, Shamar Briddell, Connor Carpenter, Daletez Smith and Ty’Quan Briddell.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.