Driven To Cure Donation

Brad Hoffman, owner of OC Car & Truck Show, traveled to the National Institute of Health last month to be a part of the William Donald Schaefer People Helping Award presentation to Andrew Lee of Driven to Cure. Lee was heralded as a real life hero by Comptroller Peter Franchot at the event. While battling rare kidney cancer, Lee formed his own non-profit called Driven To Cure and raised over $300,000 in 18 months and gave it back to NIH, the hospital that is treating him. The Oc Car and Truck Show hosted Andrew and the Driven To Cure family in Ocean City at the show in June. He gave all the outside car registrations, totaling $3,500, to Driven to Cure from the show. “I was honored to be a part of the event and asked to participate by Bruce Lee, Andrew’s Dad. I have been a huge supporter of Andrew’s vision with Driven To Cure. He and his family inspire me to do more, and give back. That day was amazing. Great people, amazing story and well deserved recognition for Andrew and Driven To Cure. Pictured, from left, are Sarah Lee, Bruce Lee, Franchot, Andrew Lee and Hoffman. Submitted Photo