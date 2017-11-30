Connors And Reimer Named SD High School Premier Driving School Athletes Of The Month

Stephen Decatur High School named seniors Piper Connors (volleyball) and Jack Reimer (cross country) October Premier Driving School Athletes of the Month. As National Honor Society members, both are standouts in the classroom and in their respective sports. They are pictured with Assistant Principal Ryan Cowder and Premier Driving School representatives Geri Riden and Kelly Sisk.