Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Supports Worcester County G.O.L.D.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City supports Worcester County G.O.L.D. (Giving Other Lives Dignity) with semi-annual donations of $400. Pictured, from left, are Kiwanis Club’s Chair for Worcester GOLD Jim Spicknall, Worcester GOLD Board President Carol Jacobs and Kiwanis Club President Ralph Chinn.