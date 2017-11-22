Berlin Reindeer Run Marks 10th Year

by

BERLIN — The 10th Annual Reindeer Runis set to return on Saturday, Dec. 2 with an early morning start time through downtown Berlin.

The annual event, which features a one-mile run and a 5K, has become a fixture on the holiday schedule since its inception nine years ago. The races start at The Globe on Broad Street and the courses wind their way through historic downtown Berlin and around the Worcester Prep campus before returning to a finish line at Burley Oak.

The Reindeer Run is sponsored by Live Long Fitness and OC Tri Running, along with Burley Oak Brewery, the Atlantic Hotel, Pet Threads, K-Coast Surf Shop and WOC. The entry fee is $25 for the 5K and $20 for the one-mile run and includes a race T-shirt for the first 250 entrants along with special prizes for the first, second and third-place finishers in each age group.

All proceeds from the event will go to Worcester County Warriors against Opiate Addiction. Many of the competitors dress up in festive holiday costumes, making it a great spectator event as well. For more information contact livelongfitness@live.com.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.