Hundreds Expected For Jingle Bell 5K

OCEAN CITY — Hundreds of running enthusiasts are expected to descend on the resort area for the 5th Annual Winterfest of Lights Jingle Bell 5K on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The annual event takes place at the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park on 125th Street. The twilight race takes runners through the animated course of dazzling lights and spectacular holiday displays. Participants dressed in the holiday spirit recent an event T-shirt, hot chocolate, cookies and a ride on the Winterfest Express.

The race is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at Northside Park. Last year, nearly 200 runners competed in the event with unseasonably warm weather.