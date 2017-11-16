Worcester Prep Junior Ethan Scheiber Accepted To Tufts University Cummings School Of Veterinary Medicine High School Program

At the age of four, Worcester Prep junior Ethan Scheiber told his parents he wanted to be a veterinarian. Since the age of 13, Scheiber has accumulated more than 500 volunteer hours at the Worcester County Humane Society. At the age of 16, his boyhood dreams came to fruition this past summer in Massachusetts at the Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine High School Program, one of the most progressive and well-regarded veterinary schools in the country. Scheiber submitted an extensive application and was one of only 80 high school students selected from hundreds of applicants across the country to attend this highly competitive program. He is pictured in his AP Chemistry class.