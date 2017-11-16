The Resorter… Revisited – November 17, 2017

Summer of 1971

Volume XVII

Issue 7

ISSUE HIGHLIGHTS

This week’s “Resorter Girl” was Althea Rutherford, who was also featured in a full-page advertisement from Hess Apparel, which had a store on 9th Street and the Boardwalk at this time.

Jolly Roger, which called itself “The Family Playground” at this time, was where the Arnold Palmer Putting Green and Arnold Palmer Driving Range could be found.

Paul Taylor and Betty Holland were headline entertainers at the Irish House, located on the Boardwalk between Talbot and Caroline streets.

The Purple Moose Saloon’s ad read, “Premises Maintained Exclusively By Bruce Davis & His Magic Mop.”

The new Sea Colony development in Bethany Beach was being marketed. An ad read, “The one-, two- and three-bedroom suites are oriented to the views, the breezes and the sun. A delightful Boardwalk with occasional gazebos ties all of Sea Colony together.”

Located on Baltimore Avenue at 24th Street, the King’s Arms Motel was excited to announce for the summer that it offered “5 Channel Cable TV” as well as air conditioning and heat.