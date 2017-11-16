What’s Your Sign? November 17, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Restless Rams and Ewes might want to let others finish a current project while they start something new. But if you do, you could risk losing out on a future opportunity.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s creative forces start revving up as you plan for the upcoming holidays. Some practical aspects also emerge, especially where money is involved.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Moments of doubt disrupt your otherwise clear sense of purpose. Don’t ignore them. They could be telling you not to rush into anything until you know more about it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A planned trip might have to be delayed. Plan to use this new free time to update your skills and your resume so you’ll be ready when a new job opportunity opens.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A flood of holiday party bids from business contacts allows you to mix work and pleasure. Your knowledge plus your Leonine charm wins you a new slew of admirers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): An unexpected act by a colleague complicates an agreement, causing delays in implementing it. Check out the motive for this move: It’s not what you might suspect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might want to cut ties with an ingrate who seems to have forgotten your past generosity. But there might be a reason for this behavior that you should know about. Ask.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be careful not to set things in stone. Much could happen over the next several days that will make you rethink some decisions and maybe change them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your plans to help provide holiday cheer for the less fortunate inspire others to follow your generous example. Expect welcome news by week’s end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You’re in your glory as you start planning for the holiday season ahead. But leave time to deal with a problem that needs a quick and fair resolution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): The upcoming holiday season provides a perfect setting for strengthening relationships with kin and others. A new contact has important information.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Instead of fretting over a cutting remark by a co-worker, chalk it up to an outburst of envy of your well-respected status among both your colleagues and superiors.

BORN THIS WEEK: You instinctively know when to be serious and when to be humorous — attributes everyone finds endearing.